Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
May
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/beckybaker foundationgolf.
Virtual Armed Forces Awards — 11 a.m.-noon Friday. Registration: tinyurl.com/2famteey.
Junior Achievement Virtual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and Auction — 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration: tinyurl.com/4mu6pf5x.
Charity Casino Night — To benefit Bryson’s Chase and Children’s Hospital of Colorado 6-10 p.m. Saturday, The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3yrt2u8c.
Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala — To benefit Citizen Soldier Connection, May 20-21, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: citizensoldierconnection.org.
In-person and Virtual Angel Run 5K — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. May 31, Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road. Registration required: runsignup.com/runwithangels- signup.
June
The Dungeon — Gaming tournament to benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory, June 5-6, 4420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: tinyurl.com/yww8sv6s.
Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
CPCD Mini Golf Tournament — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 15, Lost Island Mini Golf, 1825 Dominion Way. Registration: cpcdheadstart.org/minigolf.
Integrity Bank Golf Tournament — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 8 a.m. June 18, Air Force Academy Blue Course at Eisenhower Golf Club. Registration: tinyurl.com/v62bp9ve.
Ride Against Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m. June 19, Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8duvac4.
Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5:30-9 p.m. June 19, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
Painting for a Cause — To benefit the Bob Telmosse Foundation, noon-6:30 p.m. June 26, Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: brushcrazy.com/coloradosprings/event/2913.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26-27, various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purely ponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, June 29, Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
July
Cheyenne Village Golf Tournament — July 12, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne-village-golf-tournament.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 21, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
August
An Enchanted Weekend — To benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Aug. 19-21, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
September
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
October
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, Oct. 4. Perry Park, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsofcmsp.org.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
