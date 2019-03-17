March
Passport to Puglia Wine Dinner — 6 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit the Millibo Art Theatre, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: 475-9700.
Coolest St. Patty’s Day Dog Contest — Through Wednesday, to benefit suicide prevention efforts in School Districts 38 and 20. Upload photo or vote at monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Salute to the Olympic Family Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: Aubrey McCoy, 634-7333, info@thesportscorp.org.
Wine, Women and Chocolate — To honor powerful women from Colorado Springs’ past and present, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyw9pmrd.
Silent Film Soiree Roaring ‘20s Costume Party — 7:45 p.m. Friday, to benefit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Concert, Bake Sale and Silent Auction — 2-6:30 p.m. March 31, to benefit Chadbourn Historic Mission Church, 402 Conejos St.; Christie, 432-5369.
April
Reason to Hope Luncheon — Noon-1:15 p.m. April 2, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/ybcsygzb, clong@alz.org.
Athena Award Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 4, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y2tedg5z.
Gotham Glam: Honoring Our Superheroes — 6-9 p.m. April 6, to benefit Safe Passage, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Masked ‘til Midnight — 8-11:30 p.m. April 6, to benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.
Gen. James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award Luncheon — Award to be presented to retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas P. Stafford, 12:15-1:45 p.m. April 9, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: spacefoundation.org.
CASA Light of Hope — Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m. or lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 11, to benefit CASA, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: casappr.org.
Colorado Springs Teen Court 25th Anniversary Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: csteencourt.org.
TEAL Charity Auction — 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12, to benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd; beovaryaware.org.
Shivers Concert Series — 6:30 p.m. April 12, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Never Alone Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 13, to benefit the Never Alone Foundation, The Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 850 Appian Court. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y274ng67.
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council — 5-7 p.m. April 17, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd.; seniorresourcecouncil.org.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Discover Goodwill’s Annual Dinner — 6-9 p.m. April 17, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6ebjgfw.
Red Ribbon Ball — April 20, to benefit Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradohealthnetwork.org.
Munchkin Market — 5-8 p.m. April 25 for volunteers and consignors only, noon-8 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 27, to benefit Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org, munchkinmarket@gmail.com.
Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball — 5:30-11 p.m. April 26, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs, 4090 Briargate Parkway. Reservations: childrenscoloradofoundation.org.
Wacky Tea — 1-3 p.m. April 27, to benefit Assistance League of Colorado Springs, Shrine Club of Colorado Springs, 6 S. 33rd St. Reservations required by April 20: 598-4652, assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs.
Rendezvous at Latigo — 5 p.m. April 27, to benefit Pikes Peak Riders Foundation, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy94zb7f.
Bark to the Future Fur Ball — 6 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: hspprfurball.org.
Saloon Night Fundraiser and Charity Event — 6-11 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Reservations: 488-0880, tinyurl.com/ybm2278d.
Culinary Passport — 6:30-9 p.m. April 27, to benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter, St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.org.
Spring into Vintage — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, to benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6. Donations of canned food accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; tlwc.net.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — Noon-5 p.m. April 28, to benefit Teens with Promise Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship Fund, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: trodasta@msn.com.
Suits for Troops — Donations of current-style business attire for military personnel exiting active duty, 1-4 p.m. April 28, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Clothes must be clean and in cleaner bag with size marked on bag; rrbsm.webs.com.
Painting with a Purpose — 2-4 p.m. April 28, to benefit PILLAR, Painting with a Twist-East, 2834 N. Powers Blvd. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
May
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
Junior Achievement Gala and Auction — May 4, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Engaged at Every Age Fundraiser — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 8, to benefit Silver Key, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by April 21: 884-2318, mbuckner@silverkey.org.
Come to the Table — 6:30-8 p.m. May 9, to benefit Touch of Love International, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
Run to the Shrine — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 21, Gallogly Events Center at UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y294a5t6.
