March
Firefighters Fundraiser — To benefit Fountain Fire Department’s charity of choice, SHIELD616, through March 22, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery; rockbottom.com/locations.
Colorado Springs Hometown Heroes Recognition — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: thomas.gonzalez@redcross.org.
Beer and Wine Tasting Event — 5-8 p.m. Friday, to benefit Rotary Dictionary Project, 5-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Tickets: tinyurl.com/v352qjo.
International Women’s Day Celebration — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yxydn26x.
Bowl-a-Thon — 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org.
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony 40th Anniversary Gala — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: csysa.com.
Great Futures Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org/gala.
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — 6-9 p.m. March 14, to benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations required by Monday: 866-6529 ccharitiescc.org.
Spring Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. March 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15, to benefit the Friends of Pikes Peak Library, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; Beth Crumrine, 531-6333.
A Night to Shine — 7-9 p.m. March 14, to benefit Safe Passage, Ent Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Recipe for Hope Luncheon — Noon March 19, to benefit Care & Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado, noon, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: careandshare.org.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care 40th Anniversary Celebration — 6-7:30 p.m. March 20, Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations required by March 15: Christy Pennington, 457-8105, tinyurl.com/taqqw2h.
StableStrides Red, White & Blue Awareness Event Fundraising Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. March 27, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations required by March 19: 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
Paws for Celebration Gala — 7 p.m. March 28, to benefit Safe Place for Pets, The Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets: safeplacepets.org/pawsforcelebration.
April
TEAL Charity Auction — 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 3, to benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd. Registration: beovaryaware.org.
Masked Till Midnight — 7 p.m. April 4, to benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: angelsagainst alzheimers.com.
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades “An Evening With the Stars” — 4:30 p.m. April 8, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Reservations: seniorresourcecouncil.org.
Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 11, Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 868 Appian Court. Reservations: tinyurl.com/wtcop9b.
Inspire! Women in Conservation Awards 2020 — 5-7 p.m. April 15, El Pomar Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations: palmerlandtrust.org.
100+ Women Who Care Meeting — 5:30 p.m. April 15, The Warehouse Restaurant, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Balloon Ball — 5:30-11:30 p.m., April 17, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 755 Aviation Way. Reservations: tinyurl.com/sfhtlhf.
Fran Folsom Culinary Scholarship Dinner — 5 p.m. April 19, to benefit Pikes Peak Community College Foundation, The Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Reservations: ppcc.edu/l/fran-folsom-dinner.
National Volunteer Week — April 19-25. Registration: ppunitedway.org.
Wine Festival of Colorado Springs — The Grand Tasting — 7 p.m. April 24, to benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: coloradospringsconservatory.org.
Western Saloon Night — 6-9 p.m. April 25, to benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Reservations: 488-0880.
Fur Ball — 6-9:30 p.m. April 25, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Cost and reservations: hsppr.org.
Colorado Springs Teen Court’s Annual Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. April 30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: csteencourt.org.
May
Run to the Shrine — 7-11 a.m. May 16, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Pairing Fest — 5-9 p.m. May 22, to benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/uwkbclg.
Community CPR Class — 7-8:30 p.m. May 26, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
June
Rock ‘N’ Bowl — June 13, to benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit, 1180 Interquest Pkwy. Reservations: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18-19, to benefit Friends of Extension, El Paso County, Old North End; extensionfriends.org.