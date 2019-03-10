March
Coolest St. Patty’s Day Dog Contest — Through March 20, to benefit suicide prevention efforts in School Districts 38 and 20. Upload photo or vote at monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Hometown Heroes Dinner — Honoring William “Bill” Tutt with the Humanitarian of the Year award, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y96mbdt7.
Nonprofit Day Conference — Friday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradononprofits.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Premier Seating and Breakfast — To benefit Empty Stocking Fund, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, downtown. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yysj798p.
Dodgeball Classic — 10 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Air Force Academy. Registration: biglittlecolorado.org.
Taste of the Irish Cook-off — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Pet Food Pantry, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; petfoodpantrytc.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Catholic Charities, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.
Email event details to listings@gazette.com.