March
Firefighters Fundraiser — To benefit Fountain Fire Department’s charity of choice, SHIELD616, through March 22, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery; rockbottom.com/locations.
StableStrides Red, White & Blue Awareness Event Fundraising Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. March 27, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations required by Thursday: 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
Paws for Celebration Gala — 7 p.m. March 28, to benefit Safe Place for Pets, The Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets: safeplacepets.org/pawsforcelebration.
April
TEAL Charity Auction — 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 3, to benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd. Registration: beovaryaware.org.
Cheyenne Will Shine: Celebration of Champions — 6 p.m. April 4, The Broadmoor, Colorado Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations required by March 27: cmsd12.org/toef.
Masked Till Midnight — 7 p.m. April 4, to benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: angelsagainst alzheimers.com.
Finding Our Voices Benefit Art Show Reception — With art by survivors of sexual assault and friends, 1-4 p.m. April 11, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; findingourvoicescs.org.
Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 11, Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 868 Appian Court. Reservations: tinyurl.com/wtcop9b.
Shorts Night — 7-9:30 p.m. April 11, to benefit Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive; rmwfilm.org/shorts-night.
Inspire! Women in Conservation Awards 2020 — 5-7 p.m. April 15, El Pomar Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations: palmerlandtrust.org.
100+ Women Who Care Meeting — 5:30 p.m. April 15, The Warehouse Restaurant, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
State of Goodwill Dinner — 6 p.m. April 16, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: goodwill-colosprings.ejoinme.org/2020annualdinner.
Balloon Ball — 5:30-11:30 p.m., April 17, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 755 Aviation Way. Reservations: tinyurl.com/sfhtlhf.
National Volunteer Week — April 19-25. Registration: ppunitedway.org.
CASA Light of Hope Breakfast and Lunch — 7:30-8:30 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 22, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; casappr.org.
Wine Festival of Colorado Springs — To benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory, April 22-25; winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com.
Western Saloon Night — 6-9 p.m. April 25, to benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Reservations: 488-0880.
Fur Ball — 6-9:30 p.m. April 25, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Cost and reservations: hsppr.org.
Colorado Springs Teen Court’s Annual Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. April 30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: csteencourt.org.
May
Pine Forest Spring into Vintage Show and Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 3, to benefits Tri-Lakes Women’s Club for area services and nonprofits, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; tlwc.net.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Fundraiser Luncheon — Stand in the Light — Noon-1 p.m. May 11, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., free; admin@namicos.org.
Run to the Shrine — 7-11 a.m. May 16, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Pairing Fest — 5-9 p.m. May 22, to benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/uwkbclg.
Community CPR Class — 7-8:30 p.m. May 26, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
June
2020 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. June 11, The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course, 1 Lake Ave., to benefit the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and First Tee of Pikes Peak. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup
Rock ‘N’ Bowl — June 13, to benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Reservations: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18-19, to benefit Friends of Extension, El Paso County, Old North End; extensionfriends.org.
