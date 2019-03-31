March
Concert, Bake Sale and Silent Auction — 2-6:30 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Chadbourn Historic Mission Church, 402 Conejos St.; Christie, 432-5369.
April
Athena Award Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y2tedg5z.
Gotham Glam: Honoring Our Superheroes — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Safe Passage, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Masked ‘til Midnight — 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: angelsagainst alzheimers.com.
Gen. James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award Luncheon — Award to be presented to retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas P. Stafford, 12:15-1:45 p.m. April 9, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: spacefoundation.org.
CASA Light of Hope — Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m. or lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 11, to benefit CASA, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: casappr.org.
Colorado Springs Teen Court 25th Anniversary Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: csteencourt.org.
TEAL Charity Auction — 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12, to benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd; beovaryaware.org.
Shivers Concert Series — 6:30 p.m. April 12, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Never Alone Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 13, to benefit the Never Alone Foundation, The Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 850 Appian Court. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y274ng67.
Make-a-Wish Bingo Night — 5:30-9 p.m. April 13, Villa Sport Athletic Club, 5904 Prairie Schooner Drive; tinyurl.com/y2se2vkg.
A Night of the Stars Gala and Auction — 7 p.m. April 13, to benefit The Colorado Springs School, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yytzfmee.
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council — 5-7 p.m. April 17, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd.; seniorresourcecouncil.org.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Discover Goodwill’s Annual Dinner — 6-9 p.m. April 17, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6ebjgfw.
Red Ribbon Ball — April 20, to benefit Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradohealthnetwork.org.
Munchkin Market — 5-8 p.m. April 25 for volunteers and consignors only, noon-8 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 27, to benefit Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org, munchkinmarket@gmail.com.
Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball — 5:30-11 p.m. April 26, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs, 4090 Briargate Parkway. Reservations: childrenscoloradofoundation.org.
Wacky Tea — 1-3 p.m. April 27, to benefit Assistance League of Colorado Springs, Shrine Club of Colorado Springs, 6 S. 33rd St. Reservations required by April 20: 598-4652, assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs.
Rendezvous at Latigo — 5 p.m. April 27, to benefit Pikes Peak Riders Foundation, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy94zb7f.
Bark to the Future Fur Ball — 6 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: hspprfurball.org.
Saloon Night Fundraiser and Charity Event — 6-11 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Reservations: 488-0880, tinyurl.com/ybm2278d.
Culinary Passport — 6:30-9 p.m. April 27, to benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter, St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.org.
Spring into Vintage — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, to benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6. Donations of canned food accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; tlwc.net.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — Noon-5 p.m. April 28, to benefit Teens with Promise Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship Fund, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: trodasta@msn.com.
Suits for Troops — Donations of current-style business attire for military personnel exiting active duty, 1-4 p.m. April 28, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Clothes must be clean and in cleaner bag with size marked on bag; rrbsm.webs.com.
Painting with a Purpose — 2-4 p.m. April 28, to benefit PILLAR, Painting with a Twist-East, 2834 N. Powers Blvd. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
May
NAMI Colorado Springs Breakfast Fundraiser — Stepping into the Light — 7:30-8:30 a.m. May 2, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.; 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
Junior Achievement Gala and Auction — May 4, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Engaged at Every Age Fundraiser — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 8, to benefit Silver Key, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by April 21: 884-2318, mbuckner@silverkey.org.
Come to the Table — 6:30-8 p.m. May 9, to benefit Touch of Love International, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
Run to the Shrine — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Walk MS: Colorado Springs — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: walkms.org.
KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 21, Gallogly Events Center at UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y294a5t6.
June
Shivers Concert Series — 7 p.m. June 14, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. June 22, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Moonlight on the Mountain 2019 — 6-10 p.m. June 27, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
July
The Amazing Acro-cats — 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. July 25, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. July 28, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
August
Junior Achievement Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 2, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy6xevtg.
Folds of Honor Colorado Patriots Chapter Golf Tournament — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxgdtqpk.
Centennial Celebration Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydb74oas.
October
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9ve6wod.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 22, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.