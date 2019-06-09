June
Buy a Burger, Help a Hero — One dollar from every Patriot Burger sold will benefit Homes for Our Troop, through July 4, Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave.; bubbas33.com.
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Citizens Project Creating Community Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 W. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: citizensproject.org.
Pikes Peak United Way Community Celebration — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y3trjgzy.
SCAHU’s Charity Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Thursday, to benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, Pine Creek Golf Club, 9850 Divot Trail. Registration: csahu.memberclicks.net/scahu-events.
Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Friday, to benefit the Bryson’s Chase Foundation, The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Registration: brysonschase.golf.
Art Show and Silent Auction — 4-7 p.m. Friday, to benefit The Living Center at Sunny Vista, 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St.; 471-8700.
Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m. Friday, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Ride to Benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m registration Saturday, Pikes Peak Harley Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., ride starts at 9 a.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way; tinyurl.com/y5rpq74j.
PILLAR Fundraiser — 4-9 p.m. June 18, Texas Roadhouse, 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 595 S. Eighth St. and 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; pillarinstitute.org.
Western Street Breakfast — 5:30-9 a.m. June 19, to benefit local military and their families, Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
The Longest Day — 2-5 p.m. June 20, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
First Day of Summer Block Party — 5-8 p.m. June 21, to benefit CONO, 1506 N. Hancock Ave.; cscono.org/cono-block-party.
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. June 22, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Dinner in the Dark — 6-9 p.m. June 22, to benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, Myron Stratton Home lawn, 2525 Colorado 115. Reservations: homewardpp.org.
Moonlight on the Mountain 2019 — 6-10 p.m. June 27, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
FOX Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various West Side gardens. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
July
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — July 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Email events: listings@gazette.com