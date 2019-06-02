June
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Walk to Cure Arthritis — 9:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: walktocurearthritis.org.
Triple T Party – A Feminine Product Drive — 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2o3qvp2.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, to benefit the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and the First Tee of Pikes Peak, The Broadmoor Golf Club East Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.
Interfaith Family Service Day — Participate in community-wide improvement projects, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, various local locations. Registration: tinyurl.com/y382hjbl.
Walk for Freedom — The Colorado Springs Barefoot Mile — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, to raise awareness and funds to fight trafficking locally and globally, Lewis Palmer Don Breese Stadium, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: thebarefootmile.org.
Open House Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, Palmer Park, 3254 Paseo Road; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Westside Cares, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
Pikes Peak United Way Community Celebration — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y3trjgzy.
SCAHU’s Charity Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. June 13, to benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, Pine Creek Golf Club, 9850 Divot Trail. Registration: csahu.memberclicks.net/scahu-events.
Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. June 14, to benefit the Bryson’s Chase Foundation, The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Registration: brysonschase.golf.
Art Show and Silent Auction — 4-7 p.m. June 14, to benefit The Living Center at Sunny Vista, 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St.; 471-8700.
Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m. June 14, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Ride to Benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m registration, June 15, Pikes Peak Harley Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., ride starts at 9 a.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way; tinyurl.com/y5rpq74j.
PILLAR Fundraiser — 4-9 p.m. June 18, Texas Roadhouse, 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 595 S. Eighth St. and 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; pillarinstitute.org.
Western Street Breakfast — 5:30-9 a.m. June 19, to benefit local military and their families, Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
The Longest Day — 2-5 p.m. June 20, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. June 22, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Dinner in the Dark — 6-9 p.m. June 22, to benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, Myron Stratton Home lawn, 2525 Colorado 115. Reservations: homewardpp.org.
Moonlight on the Mountain 2019 — 6-10 p.m. June 27, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
