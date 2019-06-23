June
Buy a Burger, Help a Hero — One dollar from every Patriot Burger sold will benefit Homes for Our Troops, through July 4, Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave.; bubbas33.com.
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Moonlight on the Mountain 2019 — 6-10 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
Big Dog Brag — The Colorado Mud Run Colorado Springs — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Health, RAM Off-Road Park. Registration: bigdogbrag.com.
FOX Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-June 30, to benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various West Side gardens. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-June 30, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
July
A Summer Rosè Social — 6 p.m. July 7, to benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — July 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwho carecoloradosprings.com.
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, July 17-Aug. 11, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
Off the Street breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. July 18, to benefit Urban Peak, Colorado Avenue bridge. Reservations: urbanpeak.org/ colorado-springs/events.
Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series — With Mango fan Django, 6-9 p.m. July 18, to benefit Jazz 93.5 FM, Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 900 E. Espanola St. Tickets: jazz935.org.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — 8 a.m. July 20, to benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
The Amazing Acro-cats — 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazers theatre.com.
An Evening in Tuscany: Women in Business Reception — 5-7:30 p.m. July 25, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4f2eg7f.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. July 25, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Hosted by The Independence Center, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: 476-3160, tinyurl.com/y4hdj3d4.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. July 28, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
August
Junior Achievement Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 2, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Step Up for Literacy 5K — 7 a.m. Aug. 3, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, Switchback Stadium, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow — Hosted by One Nation Walking Together, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; onenationwt.org.
Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series — With Ken Miller Trio, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15, to benefit Jazz 93.5 FM, Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 900 E. Espanola St. Tickets: jazz935.org.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy6xevtg.