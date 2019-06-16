June
Buy a Burger, Help a Hero — $1 from every Patriot Burger sold will benefit Homes for Our Troops, through July 4, Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave.; bubbas33.com.
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
PILLAR Fundraiser — 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Roadhouse, 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 595 S. Eighth St. and 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; pillarinstitute.org.
Western Street Breakfast — 5:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, to benefit local military and their families, Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
The Longest Day — 2-5 p.m. Thursday, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
First Day of Summer Block Party — 5-8 p.m. Friday, to benefit CONO, 1506 N. Hancock Ave.; cscono.org/cono-block-party.
“Live Your Story” Art Show and Fundraiser — 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, to benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Tickets: accelevents.com/e/liveyourstoryartshow.
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Dinner in the Dark — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, Myron Stratton Home lawn, 2525 Colorado 115. Reservations: homewardpp.org.
Moonlight on the Mountain 2019 — 6-10 p.m. June 27, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
FOX Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various West Side gardens. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
July
A Summer Rosè Social — 6 p.m. July 7, to benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — July 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Off the Street breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. July 18, to benefit Urban Peak, Colorado Avenue bridge. Reservations: urbanpeak.org/colorado-springs/events.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — 8 a.m. July 20, to benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
The Amazing Acro-cats — 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. July 25, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, July 17-Aug. 11, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. July 28, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
