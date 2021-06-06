June
Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. France-ville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
CPCD Mini Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. or 4 p.m. June 15, Lost Island Mini Golf, 1825 Dominion Way. Registration: cpcdheadstart.org/minigolf.
Integrity Bank Golf Tournament — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 8 a.m. June 18, Air Force Academy Blue Course at Eisenhower Golf Club. Registration: tinyurl.com/v62bp9ve.
Ride Against Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m. June 19, Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8duvac4.
Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5:30-9 p.m. June 19, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
Painting for a Cause — To benefit the Bob Telmosse’ Foundation, noon-6:30 p.m. June 26, Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: brushcrazy.com/coloradosprings/event/2913.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26-27, various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, June 29, Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
KPWE Unstoppable Women’s — 8:15-9:15 a.m. June 30, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., or virtual: Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable-2021.
July
Golf Tournament — To benefit the Destiny Project, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: youhaveadestiny.org/events.
Cheyenne Village Golf Tournament — July 12, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne-village-golf-tournament.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 21, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
August
Junior Achievement 19th Annual Golf Classic — Aug. 6, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Aug. 7, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream. Tickets: silverkey.org
An Enchanted Weekend — To benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Aug. 19-21, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Aug. 28, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessacs.org.
September
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Harley’s Harvest Bazaar — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-6083, info@harleys-hopefoundation.org.
October
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charites, Oct. 4. Perry Park, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsofcmsp.org.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoortourney.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Email event details to listings@ gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.