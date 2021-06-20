June
Painting for a Cause — To benefit the Bob Telmosse Foundation, noon-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: brushcrazy.com/coloradosprings/event/2913.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-June 27, Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, June 29, Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
KPWE Unstoppable Women — 8:15-9:15 a.m. June 30, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., or virtual: Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable-2021.
July
Golf Tournament — To benefit the Destiny Project, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: youhaveadestiny.org/events.
Cheyenne Village Golf Tournament — July 12, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne-village-golf-tournament.
ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Cheyenne Shadows, 1010 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: prorodeohalloffame.com/induction-weekend.
Cowboy Ball — To benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum, 5:30 p.m. July 16, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Reservations: prorodeohalloffame.com/induction-weekend.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 21, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
The Independence Center’s Virtual ADA Celebration — Noon-1 p.m. July 22. Registration: theindependencecenter.org/ada-event-rsvp-2021.
August
Benefit Concert — With SofaKillers to benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Junior Achievement 19th Annual Golf Classic — Aug. 6, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Aug. 7, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream. Tickets: silverkey.org
Enchanted Weekend — Benefits Goodwill of Colorado, Aug. 19-21, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Aug. 28, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessacs.org.
September
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
