July
Peach Sale — Order peaches through July 26, to benefit the Monument Hill Kiwanis; mhkiwanis.org.
Backpack Bash — Monetary and donations accepted through Aug. 4 to help fill backpacks with school supplies. Volunteers also needed; livetorescue.com/backpackbash.
Peachy Party — Order peaches through Aug. 6 to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild; tinyurl.com/yxggzs92.
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
A Summer Rosé Social — 6 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 6 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
Yard and Craft Sale — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Woodland park Senior Center, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 687-3877.
Pints for Paws Brewfest — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y64z435y.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — July 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, July 17-Aug. 11, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
Off the Street breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. July 18, to benefit Urban Peak, Colorado Avenue bridge. Reservations: urbanpeak.org/colorado-springs/events.
Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series — With Mango fan Django, 6-9 p.m. July 18, to benefit Jazz 93.5 FM, Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 900 E. Española St. Tickets: jazz935.org.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — 8 a.m. July 20, to benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
The Amazing Acro-cats — 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
An Evening in Tuscany: Women in Business Reception — 5-7:30 p.m. July 25, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4f2eg7f.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. July 25, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Moving Families Forward — 6 p.m., July 25, to benefit Partners in Housing. Tickets: partnersinhousing.org/annual-event.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Hosted by The Independence Center, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: 476-3160, tinyurl.com/y4hdj3d4.
Colorado Women in Blues — 7:30-11:30 p.m. July 26, to benefit Step Up for Autism, National WiB and Pikes Peak Blues Community, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road. Tickets: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Iris Rhizome Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27, to benefit the Elmohr Iris Society, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; Linda, 310-2384.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. July 28, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
August
Junior Achievement Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 2, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Shrimp Boil — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, to benefit Cheyenne Village, County Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Reservations required by July 26: Robin Whitten, 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
Step Up for Literacy 5K — 7 a.m. Aug. 3, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, Switchback Stadium, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: childrensliteracycenter.org.
American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Concert — 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/events.
Indigo Girls — 7-10 p.m. Aug. 6, to benefit the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/1483.
Cowboy Up Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 9, to benefit the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com.
Backpack Bash — Free backpacks filled with supplies for anyone in need, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10, Discovery Church Colorado, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway; livetorescue.com/backpackbash.
Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow — Hosted by One Nation Walking Together, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; onenationwt.org.
Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series — With Ken Miller Trio, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15, to benefit Jazz 93.5 FM, Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 900 E. Española St. Tickets: jazz935.org.
An Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 15-17, to benefit Discover Goodwill. Events and registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy6xevtg.
Folds of Honor Colorado Patriots Chapter Golf Tournament — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxgdtqpk.
Art and Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities Program, Discover Goodwill Campus parking lot, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road; discovergoodwill.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Bruncheon — 11 a.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado. Location and registration: biglittlecolorado.org.
Centennial Celebration Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydb74oas.
Kitchen Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 12, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: griffithcenters.org.
American Heroes Car Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd.; aceent1.com.
October
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9ve6wod.
Night of Comedy — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
