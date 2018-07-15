July
Peach Sale — To benefit Monument Hill Kiwanis, orders must be placed by Saturday for July 28 pickup; tinyurl.com/yb6madlx.
Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs — Through July 31, to Freedom Service Dogs of America, Wash N’ Wag, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd., 1625 W. Uintah St. and 1234 E. Woodmen Road; freedomservicedogs.org, wagnwash.com.
Buy a Burger, Help a Hero — Through July 31, to benefit Homes for our Troops, Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave.; 576-1223, bubbas33.com.
Palisade Peaches Fundraiser — To benefit PILLAR, order deadline is Aug. 6; pillarinstitute.org/palisade-peaches.
Peachy Party Fundraiser — Order Palisade peaches through Aug. 7, to benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild; tinyurl.com/lwhg8tk.
FOX Garden Tour — “Just Dig it! DIY Gardening” — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Friends of Extension, local gardens. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
Marigreen Pines Estate Tour — Sunday, to benefit the Ute Pass Historical Society, Cascade. Tickets: 686-7512, utepasshistoricalsociety.org.
Love Your Libraries Fiesta Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Rampart Library District, 11, Woodland Country Lodge, 723 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park. Tickets: 687-9281.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Off the Street Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Thursday, to benefit Urban Peak, under the Colorado Avenue Bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: urbanpeak.org.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Rock Bottom Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Night at the Playground — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Early Connections Learning Center, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Reservations: earlyconnections.org.
Falcon 5K and Kid Dash — 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, to benefit Gold Star Family Charity, Rock Solid Chiropractic, 11605 Meridian Market View, Falcon. Register: atpr4rocksolid@gmail.com.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Celebrating Veterans with Disabilities — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybnn69o3.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes — 6-9:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 30, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: 633-9925, cmzoo.org/tails.
Friends of Mueller State Park Fine Art Show, Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 28 and 29, Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. $7 per car; 687-2366, friendsofmuellersp.com.
