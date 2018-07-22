July
Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs — Through July 31, to Freedom Service Dogs of America, Wash N’ Wag, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd., 1625 W. Uintah St. and 1234 E. Woodmen Road; freedomservicedogs.org, wagnwash.com.
Buy a Burger, Help a Hero — Through July 31, to benefit Homes for our Troops, Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave.; 576-1223, bubbas33.com.
Palisade Peaches Fundraiser — To benefit PILLAR, order by Aug. 3; pillarinstitute.org/palisade-peaches.
Peachy Party Fundraiser — To benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild, order Palisade peaches by Aug. 7, ; tinyurl.com/lwhg8tk.
Elmohr Iris Society Fundraising Rhizome Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Spencer’s Market, 1430 S. Tejon St.; spencersgardens.com.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Celebrating Veterans with Disabilities — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybnn69o3.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes — 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 30, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: 633-9925, cmzoo.org/tails.
Jump Fest — Summer Parkour Festival — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, to benefit National Breast Cancer Foundation, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; jumpfest.events.
Friends of Mueller State Park Fine Art Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and July 29, Mueller State Park Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366, friendsofmuellersp.com.
Ranch Horse Round Up — Healing Our Military — Saturday and July 29, to benefit Home Front Cares, YMCA/Camp Shady Brook and Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, Kit Carson Riding Club, 6775 Cowpoke Road; nvrha.org.
CPCD/Head Start’s Hops on the Bus — 5-7:30 p.m. July 31, Local Relic at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St. Reservations required by Tuesday: tinyurl.com/y8833lzm.
August
Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 3, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: ja-soco.org.
Cowboy Ball — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, to benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/jonha5y.
Shrimp Boil — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, to benefit Cheyenne Village, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Advance tickets: 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
Sertoma HEARS 5K — 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4, to fund hearing aids for those who cannot afford them, 8:30 a.m., Bear Creek Park East. Registration: h5ke.org.
Partners in Housing Built to Last — 7:15-9 p.m. Aug. 4, to benefit Partners in Housing, 455 Gold Pass Heights. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ybxvgfgq.
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m Aug. 5, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, downtown Monument; tl-cruisers.com.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Old Mutt Hut Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Aug. 8, Panera Bread, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; theoldmutthut.org.
Cowboy Cup Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 10, to benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybgwz7kb.
Colorado Springs Native American Intertribal Powwow — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11, to benefit One Nation Walking Together, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; coloradospringspowwow.org.
Barkin’ in the Creek — 10 a.m.-6 p.m Aug. 11, to benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, and informative day about dogs with music, beer and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cripple Creek City Park, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; tinyurl.com/y7gtw5k6.
Golf Classic — 9 a.m. Aug. 13, to benefit Feeding Colorado and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Touchstone Energy, Perry Park Country Club, Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8669dj6.
Patriot Golf Tournament — Noon Aug. 13, to benefit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office foundation and other local charities, Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course, Blue Course. Registration: gleneaglepatriotgolf.com.
An Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 16-18, to benefit Discover Goodwill, Garden of the Gods Club , 3320 Mesa Road and Kissing Camels Golf Course, 4450 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: discovermygoodwill.org.
Accolades Business Leader of the Year Award Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $55-$75. Registration required by Aug. 15: tinyurl.com/y7l62sy2.
Benefit Show and Concert — 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave.; msasoco.org.
Miracles in Motion — 5-10 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail. Advance tickets: pptrc.org/miraclesinmotion.
Rockin’ the 60s — 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit Silver Key, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: Laurie, 884-2318, silverkey.org.
September
Signature Chefs Auction — 6 p.m. Sept. 13, to benefit March of Dimes, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
Glitter into Gold — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, To benefit Life Network, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
October
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8qczovs.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. Oct. 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Oct. 18, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org.
November
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, o benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
