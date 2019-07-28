July
No Kid Hungry Fundraiser — Purchase food-theme lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs and 50% will be donate to No Kid Hungry, through Wednesday, Gordmans, 1972 Southgate Road or online; gordmans.com/nokidhungry.
Backpack Bash — Monetary and donations accepted through Aug. 4 to help fill backpacks with school supplies. Volunteers also needed; livetorescue.com/backpackbash.
Peachy Party — Order peaches through Aug. 6 to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild; tinyurl.com/yxggzs92.
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, through Aug. 11, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. Sunday, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
August
Junior Achievement Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Step Up for Literacy 5K — 7 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, Switchback Stadium, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Yard Sale — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit The Old Mutt Hut, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1632 Wood Ave.; theoldmutthut.org.
American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Concert — 7 p.m. Saturday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/events.
Bleating Heart Night — One dollar from every pint sold will benefit The Old Mutt Hut, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 6, Goat Patch Brewing, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; theoldmutthut.org.
Indigo Girls — 7-10 p.m. Aug. 6, to benefit the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/1483.
Cowboy Up Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 9, to benefit the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com.
Backpach Bash — Free backpacks filled with supplies for anyone in need, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10, Discovery Church Colorado, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway; livetorescue.com/backpackbash.
Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow — Hosted by One Nation Walking Together, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; onenationwt.org.
Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series — With Ken Miller Trio, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15, to benefit Jazz 93.5 FM, Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 900 E. Española St. Tickets: jazz935.org.
An Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 15-17, to benefit Discover Goodwill. Events and registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Happy Trails Fundraiser and Barbecue — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23, to benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 520-6387.
Garden Party & Market on the Avenue — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24, to benefit Urban Peak, 1312 & 1314 W. Colorado Ave.; evesrevolution.com.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Race Against Violence — Noon Aug. 31, to raise awareness of domestic violence, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: 247-8190, rav2019.eventbrite.com.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy6xevtg.
Folds of Honor Colorado Patriots Chapter Golf Tournament — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxgdtqpk.
Art and Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities Program, Discover Goodwill Campus parking lot, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road; discovergoodwill.org.
Email event details to listings@gazette.com.