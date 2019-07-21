July
Peach Sale — Order peaches through Friday to benefit the Monument Hill Kiwanis; mhkiwanis.org.
No Kid Hungry Fundraiser — Purchase food-theme lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs and 50% will be donate to No Kid Hungry, through July 31, Gordmans, 1972 Southgate Road or online; gordmans.com/nokidhungry.
Backpack Bash — Monetary and donations accepted through Aug. 4 to help fill backpacks with school supplies. Volunteers also needed; livetorescue.com/backpackbash.
Peachy Party — Order peaches through Aug. 6 to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild; tinyurl.com/yxggzs92.
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, through Aug. 11, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
The Amazing Acro-cats — 1 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Irons & Pints for Paws Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Monday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Springs Ranch Golf Course, 3525 Tutt Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/y54bxqnk.
“When We Knew Everything” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit Inside Out Youth Services, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/y48rr3vl.
An Evening in Tuscany: Women in Business Reception — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4f2eg7f.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Moving Families Forward — 6 p.m., Thursday, to benefit Partners in Housing. Tickets: partnersinhousing.org/annual-event.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Hosted by The Independence Center, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: 476-3160, tinyurl.com/y4hdj3d4.
Colorado Women in Blues — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Step Up for Autism, National WiB and Pikes Peak Blues Community, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road. Tickets: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Iris Rhizome Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Elmohr Iris Society, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; Linda, 310-2384.
Barkin in’ the Creek — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, City Park, Bennett Avenue and First Street, Cripple Creek; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. July 28, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
August
Junior Achievement Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 2, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Shrimp Boil — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, to benefit Cheyenne Village, County Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Reservations required by Friday: Robin Whitten, 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
Step Up for Literacy 5K — 7 a.m. Aug. 3, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, Switchback Stadium, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: childrensliteracycenter.org.
American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Concert — 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/events.
Indigo Girls — 7-10 p.m. Aug. 6, to benefit the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/1483.
Cowboy Up Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 9, to benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com. backpackbash.
iBackpack Bash — Free backpacks filled with supplies for anyone in need, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10, Discovery Church Colorado, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway; livetorescue.com/