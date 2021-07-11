July
Veteran Art Exhibition — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, through July 23, Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; e.givesmart.com/events/l10.
ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1010 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: prorodeohalloffame.com/induction-weekend.
Cowboy Ball — To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, 5:30 p.m. Friday, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Reservations: prorodeohalloffame.com/induction- weekend.
Friends Summer Reading Book Sale — To benefit Pikes Peak Library District, 2-4 p.m. Friday for Friends members only with membership available at door, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday for general public, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 531-6333, ext. 1461.
Colorado Springs Garden Tour: A Midsummer Stroll — To support Colorado Springs University Extension in El Paso County, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-July 18. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
Summer Rosé Social — To benefit Zonta of the Pikes Peak Area, 3-6 p.m. July 18, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Reservations: 488-3019.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 21, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
The Independence Center’s Virtual ADA Celebration — Noon-1 p.m. July 22. Registration: theindependencecenter.org/ada-event-rsvp-2021.
Hug it Forward Benefit Concert — 2 p.m. July 25, Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
Denim Day — To benefit Finding Our Voices, noon-1 p.m. July 29, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum gazebo, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: tinyurl.com/txe969ha.
Backpack Bash — COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way will accept donations of school supplies for families in need around El Paso County, July 31 and Aug. 7. For locations and what is needed, go to backpackbash.com.
August
Peachy Party — To benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peaches by Aug. 10 at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
Benefit Concert — With SofaKillers to benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Junior Achievement 19th Annual Golf Classic — Aug. 6, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
A Walk for Survivors — To benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 8 a.m. check-in, walk starts at 9 a.m., Aug. 7, Mount St. Francis, 2659 Parish View. Registration: bakhitamountainhome.org.
Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Aug. 7, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or livestream. Tickets: silverkey.org
An Enchanted Weekend — To benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Aug. 19-21, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchanted weekend.com.
2021 Dog Jog — In person or virtual, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 10 a.m. check-in, vendor fair, race starts at 11 a.m., music and food until 1 p.m., Aug. 28, 5335 JD Johnson Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/363afh3p.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Aug. 28, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessacs.org.
September
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Charity Cornhole Tournament — 9 a.m. check-in, tournament starts at 10 a.m., Sept. 11, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/4mxaa78c.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Harley’s Harvest Bazaar — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-6083, info@harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration required: specialolympicsco.org/event/springspull.
October
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charites, Oct. 4, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsofcmsp.org.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoortourney.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
