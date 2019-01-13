January
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 6 p.m. Jan. 16, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Valentines Fair & Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26, to benefit Mountain Treasures Thrift and Craftthis is a nonprofit, Sallie Bush Community Center, 10795 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycdz9pc8.
Southern Colorado Ally Awards — 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31, to benefit the One Colorado Education Fund, The Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8hhamsr.
February
Taste of the Grape — 7 p.m. Feb. 1, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Ute Pass to benefit children of Teller County, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Reservations: 686-2595, tinyurl.com/yb6zgjah.
Rock ‘N Bowl — Feb. 1, 2, 8, 23 and 24, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Fly Fishing Film Tour — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, to benefit Healing Waters Benefit, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: anglerscovey.com.
Leadership Pikes Peak Community Leadership Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 5, Garden of the Gods Collection, 3320 Mesa Road. Reservations required by Jan. 25: leadershippikespeak.org/luncheon.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
The Angel Gala — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: aoafallen.org.
Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Youth of the Year Dinner and Celebration — 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, to benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, to benefit the American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
May
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
Junior Achievement Gala and Auction — May 4, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
June
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. June 22, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.