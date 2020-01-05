January
Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Through Jan. 17; emptystockingfundco.org.
Speakeasy Casino Night — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Bryson’s Chase, Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Registration: brysonschase.org/events.
100+ Women Who Care — 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com
February
Rock ‘N’ Bowl — Feb. 7-8, Feb. 21-22, Feb. 28-29, to benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Reservations: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
Leadership Pikes Peak Community Leadership Awards — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations required by Jan. 31: leadershippikespeak.org.
Monte Carlo Masquerade — 6 p.m. Feb. 14, to benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: cschorale.org.
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs Awards and Recognition Dinner — Feb. 21, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: firefoundationofcs.org.
Heart Ball — Feb. 22, to benefit the American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: heart.org/en/affiliates/colorado/colorado-springs.
Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast — 6 a.m. Feb. 27, to benefit Youth Symphony and Children’s Chorale, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: csysa.com.
Sally and Kyle Hybl Roast — Feb. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Village, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
March
Colorado Springs Hometown Heroes Recognition — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 5, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: thomas.gonzalez@redcross.org.
International Women’s Day Celebration — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yxydn26x.
Bowl-a-Thon — 2:30-5 p.m. March 7, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org.
Great Futures Gala — 6 p.m. March 7, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org/gala.
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — 6-9 p.m. March 14, to benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529ccharitiescc.org.
Recipe for Hope Luncheon — Noon. March 19, to benefit Care & Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado, noon, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: careandshare.org.
June
Rock ‘N’ Bowl — June 13, to benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Reservations: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
