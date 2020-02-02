February
Rock ‘N’ Bowl — Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, Feb. 28-29, to benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Reservations: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
Fresh and Tasty — 6 p.m. Feb. 13, to benefit GOCA, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/uy8kaub.
Monte Carlo Masquerade — 6 p.m. Feb. 14, to benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: cschorale.org.
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
Wine Tasting — 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Love the League 2020 — 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16, to benefit League of Women Voters, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Tickets: Brenda Mensink, 473-1110, lwvppr.org.
Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs Awards and Recognition Dinner — Feb. 21, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: firefoundationofcs.org.
Heart Ball — Feb. 22, to benefit the American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: heart.org/en/affiliates/ colorado/colorado-springs.
Hope, Hearts & Home Luncheon — 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, to benefit Family Promise of Colorado Springs, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/s3ot2yn.
Champagne, Cabernet and Chocolate Fundraiser — 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Republic Forum, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Reservations required by Feb. 18: Kay Rendleman, 331-5502, cmrfcolorado.com.
Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast — 6 a.m. Feb. 27, to benefit Youth Symphony and Children’s Chorale, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: csysa.com.
Sally and Kyle Hybl Roast — Feb. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Village, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
March
Colorado Springs Hometown Heroes Recognition — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 5, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: thomas.gonzalez@redcross.org.
International Women’s Day Celebration — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yxydn26x.
Bowl-a-Thon — 2:30-5 p.m. March 7, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org.
Great Futures Gala — 6 p.m. March 7, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org/gala.
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — 6-9 p.m. March 14, to benefit Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations required by March 2: 866-6529, ccharitiescc.org.
A Night to Shine — 7-9 p.m. March 14, to benefit Safe Passage, Ent Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Recipe for Hope Luncheon — Noon. March 19, to benefit Care & Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado, noon, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: careandshare.org.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care 40th Anniversary Celebration — 6-7:30 p.m. March 20, Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations required by March 15: Christy Pennington, 457-8105, tinyurl.com/taqqw2h.
StableStrides Red, White & Blue Awareness Event Fundraising Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. March 27, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
April
Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 11, Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 868 Appian Court. Reservations: tinyurl.com/wtcop9b.
May
Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Pairing Fest — 5-9 p.m. May 22, to benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/uwkbclg.
June
Rock ‘N’ Bowl — June 13, to benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Reservations: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18-19, to benefit Friends of Extension, El Paso County, Old North End; extensionfriends.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.comwith Community Calendar in the subject line.