February
Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Youth of the Year Dinner and Celebration — 6 p.m. Thursday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, to benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Rock ‘N Bowl — Saturday and Feb. 24, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Hope, Hearts & Home Luncheon and Auction — Noon Feb. 24, to benefit Family Promise, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: familypromisecos.org.
Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Feb. 28, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: choralaborative.org.
March
Coolest St. Patty’s Dog Contest — Through March 20, to benefit suicide prevention efforts in School Districts 38 and 20. Upload photo or vote at monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Touch-a-Truck — 5-7 p.m. March 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3, to benefit Junior League of Colorado Springs, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; jlcoloradosprings.org.
International Women’s Day — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8coq5vn.
American Advertising Awards — 6 p.m. March 2, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y84eqhdf.
SunMountain Fundraiser Breakfast — 8 and 9 a.m. March 6-7, to benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, SunMountain Center, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ycjeg7aj.
Colorado Springs Wine Festival — March 6-9, to benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsconservatory.org.
Recipe for Hope — 11:30 a.m. March 7, to benefit Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: careandshare.org.
1950s Diner-Style Dinner and Murder Mystery — 5:30 p.m. March 7, to benefit the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Wedgewood, 12375 Black Forest Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yadl3xe4.
Champagne, Cabernet and Chocolate — 2-4 p.m. March 9, to benefit the Cheyenne Mountain Forum, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Reservations: 331-5502, kay.rendleman@comcast.net.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — 2:30-5 p.m. March 9, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Hometown Heroes Dinner — Honoring William “Bill” Tutt with the Humanitarian of the Year award, 6-9 p.m. March 14, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y96mbdt7.
Nonprofit Day Conference — March 15, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradononprofits.org.
Dodgeball Classic — 10 a.m. March 16, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Air Force Academy. Registration: biglittlecolorado.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. March 16, to benefit Catholic Charities, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.