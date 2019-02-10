February
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
The Angel Gala — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: aoafallen.org.
Wine Tasting and Hobby Wine Competition Awards Reception — 7-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: communityservices.elpasoco.com/wine-tasting-event.
Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Youth of the Year Dinner and Celebration — 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, to benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Monte Carlo Masquerade — 6-10 p.m. Feb. 22, to benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, Antlers hotel, Heritage Ballroom, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by Friday: 634-3737, cschorale.org.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, to benefit the American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Rock ‘N Bowl — Feb. 23 and 24, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Hope, Hearts & Home Luncheon and Auction — Noon Feb. 24, to benefit Family Promise, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: familypromisecos.org.
Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Feb. 28, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: choralaborative.org.
March
Touch-a-Truck — 5-7 p.m. March 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3, to benefit Junior League of Colorado Springs, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; jlcoloradosprings.org.
International Women’s Day — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8coq5vn.
SunMountain Fundraiser Breakfast — 8 and 9 a.m. March 6-7, to benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, SunMountain Center, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ycjeg7aj.
Colorado Springs Wine Festival — March 6-9, to benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsconservatory.org.
Recipe for Hope — 11:30 a.m. March 7, to benefit Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: careandshare.org.
1950s Diner-Style Dinner and Murder Mystery — 5:30 p.m. March 7, to benefit the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Wedgewood, 12375 Black Forest Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yadl3xe4.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — 2:30-5 p.m. March 9, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.