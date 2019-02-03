February
Rock ‘N Bowl — Friday, Feb. 23-24, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Chili Dinner and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Boy Scout Troop 70, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bftroop70.shutterfly.com.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
The Angel Gala — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: aoafallen.org.
Wine Tasting and Hobby Wine Competition Awards Reception — 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16, to benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: communityservices.elpasoco.com/wine-tasting-event.
Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Youth of the Year Dinner and Celebration — 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: bgcppr.org.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, to benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Monte Carlo Masquerade — 6-10 p.m. Feb. 22, to benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, Antlers hotel, Heritage Ballroom, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by Feb. 15: 634-3737, cschorale.org.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, to benefit the American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Hope, Hearts & Home Luncheon and Auction — Noon Feb. 24, to benefit Family Promise, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: familypromisecos.org.
Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Feb. 28, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: choralaborative.org.
March
Touch-a-Truck — 5-7 p.m. March 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3, to benefit Junior League of Colorado Springs, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; jlcoloradosprings.org.
International Women’s Day — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8coq5vn.
