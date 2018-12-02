December
Colorado Gives Day — Tuesday, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving; coloradogives.org.
Tip-a-Cop — To benefit Special Olympics, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Texas Roadhouse, 595 S. Eighth St., 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; texasroadhouse.com.
A Higher Standard Fundraising Night Out — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8p9xccp.
CommUnity AID 2018 — Donations of sleeping bags, tents, camping gear and clothing to benefit the homeless accepted during concert, 9 p.m. Thurday, Peak 31, 2419 N. Union Blvd.; peak31csprings.com.
Christmas Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, to benefit McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave. Reservations: 635-7925, mcallisterhouse.org/event-teas/calendar.
January
“A New Brain” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, to benefit FAC’s Youth Repertory Program and other FAC Theatre School classes, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
May
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
