Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Through Jan. 17; emptystockingfundco.org.
Holiday Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 14, to benefit the McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyylx3hq.
Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado’s Jazz Night — Featuring Swingin’ Sweeney and the Moldy Figs, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2fb8sxl.
Bargain Box Blow-Out Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14, to benefit the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, Bargan Box Thrift Store, 405 S. Nevada Ave.; assistance league.org/colorado-springs.
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
