December
Immigrant Freedom Fund of Colorado Benefit — 7-11 p.m. Friday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St.; tinyurl.com/vwehlmd.
January
Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Through Jan. 17; emptystockingfundco.org.
Speakeasy Casino Night — 6-10 p.m. Jan. 11, to benefit Bryson’s Chase, Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Registration: brysonschase.org/events.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.