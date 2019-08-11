August
Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series — With Ken Miller Trio, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Jazz 93.5 FM, Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, 900 E. Española St. Tickets: jazz935.org.
An Enchanted Weekend — Thursday-Saturday, to benefit Discover Goodwill. Events and registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Bad Dance Contest — 7 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Rocky Mountain Kids, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/y6xml9t2.
Garage Sale — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 5405 Bradley Circle; harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Happy Trails Fundraiser and Barbecue — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23, to benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 520-6387.
Garden Party & Market on the Avenue — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24, to benefit Urban Peak, 1312 & 1314 W. Colorado Ave.; evesrevolution.com.
Miracles in Motion Barn Party — 5-10 p.m. Aug. 24, to benefit StableStrides, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Tickets: stablestrides.org/ miraclesinmotion.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Race Against Violence — Noon Aug. 31, to raise awareness of domestic violence, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street. Registration: 247-8190, rav2019.eventbrite.com.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy6xevtg.
Folds of Honor Colorado Patriots Chapter Golf Tournament — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxgdtqpk.
Art and Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities Program, Discover Goodwill Campus parking lot, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road; discovergoodwill.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bruncheon — 11 a.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado. Location and registration: biglittlecolorado.org.
Centennial Celebration Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydb74oas.
Kitchen Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 12, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: griffithcenters.org.
Veterans Charity Golf Tournament — Sept. 12, to benefit The Home Front Cares, Eisenhower Golf Club Air Force Academy. Registration: thehomefrontcares.org/about-us/events.
Pawtoberfest — 10 a.m. Sept. 14, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st street. Tickets: hsppr.org.
Night of White Lights — Sept. 14, to benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, secret location announced immediately prior to event. Tickets: csysa.com.
American Heroes Car Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd.; aceent1.com.
VIN Festival — 2-6 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Colorado Protection Fire Fighters, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y528fhqg.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Sept. 21, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit the National Kidney Foundation, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.