August
Tails, Tunes & Tastes — 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: 633-9925, cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Flight Lite — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, to benefit Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yakt9fo8.
Spencer Miller Tribute Roping Event — Sept. 7 and 8, to benefit Latigo, 13710 Hallelujah Trail, Elbert; atlatigo.com/foundation.
The Barefoot Mile Walk — 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8, to help fight trafficking through local Colorado nonprofits, Lewis Palmer Stadium, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: thebarefootmile.org.
Evergreen Cemetery Walking Tour — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 8, to benefit Evergreen Heritage, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway; evergreencemeterysociety.com.
Night of White Lights — 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 8, to benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, location revealed night of event. Tickets: csysa.yapsody.com.
FAC Gala — 5:30 p.m.-midnight Sept. 8, to benefit the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations required by Friday: csfineartscenter.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
New Day at DayBreak -A Capital Campaign Event — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, to benefit DayBreak, Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 US Highway 24, Woodland Park. Reservations: 331-3640, paula@daybreakadp.com.
Annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Sept. 10, to benefit the Tri-Lakes Lions Club, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: Jim Naylor, 481-8741, jim1947n@comcast.net.
Signature Chefs Auction — 6 p.m. Sept. 13, to benefit March of Dimes, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
Van Briggle Pottery Tour and Festival — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College, 1125 Glen Ave., $15, free for ages 12 and younger; 389-7699.
Pawtoberfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street at Rio Grande Street; pawtoberfest.org.
Glitter into Gold — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
TESSA Gala — Sept. 15, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: tessacs.org.
An Evening to Honor Our WWII Veterans — 6 p.m. Sept. 18, to benefit the Rotary Club and the Hubert L. “Hooks” Chapter of Tuskegee Airman Inc., 6 p.m., Air Force Academy Club, 3120 Academy Blvd., Air Force Academy, Reservations required by Sept. 6: 338-0276.
Golden Boot Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit The Home Front Cares, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
Bob Carlone Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot — 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Trampled Rose, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: eastcolospringsrotary.org.
35th Annual Fiesta and Car Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22, to provide scholarships for local college students, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; elcincodemayo.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
Wags to Wishes Gala — 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
Oktoberfest — 7-10 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs, 5845 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: 634-3737, cschorale.org.