August
Garage Sale — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 5405 Bradley Circle; harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Happy Trails Fundraiser and Barbecue — 6-9 p.m. Friday, to benefit El Paso County nature centers, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 520-6387.
Garden Party & Market on the Avenue — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Urban Peak, 1312 & 1314 W. Colorado Ave.; evesrevolution.com.
Miracles in Motion Barn Party — 5-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit StableStrides, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Race Against Violence — Noon Aug. 31, to raise awareness of domestic violence, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and 21st Street. Registration: 247-8190, rav2019.eventbrite.com.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: colorado-patriots.org.
Folds of Honor Colorado Patriots Chapter Golf Tournament — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: colorado-patriots.org.
Art and Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities Program, Discover Goodwill Campus parking lot, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road; discovergoodwill.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bruncheon — 11 a.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado. Location and registration: biglittlecolorado.org.
Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival — 4-6 p.m. Sept. 7, to benefit The First Tee of Pikes Peak, Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road. Tickets: thefirstteepikespeak.org/tees- tacos-tequila-festival.
Centennial Celebration Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydb74oas.
Kitchen Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 12, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: griffithcenters.org.
Veterans Charity Golf Tournament — Sept. 12, to benefit The Home Front Cares, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: thehomefrontcares.org/about-us/events.
Pawtoberfest — 10 a.m. Sept. 14, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and 21st Street. Tickets: hsppr.org.
Night of White Lights — Sept. 14, to benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, secret location announced immediately prior to event. Tickets: csysa.com.
American Heroes Car Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd.; aceent1.com.
VIN Festival — 2-6 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Colorado Protection Fire Fighters, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y528fhqg.
Bob Carlone Memorial Sporting Clays Shoot — 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit Trampled Rose, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3okgn9q.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Sept. 21, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit the National Kidney Foundation, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
October
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9ve6wod.
Cowgirls and Cocktails — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, to benefit those suffering with breast cancer, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; facebook.com/cowgirlsandcocktails.
Business & Arts Lunch — Hosted by COPPeR and Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: culturaloffice.org.
Night of Comedy — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 22, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tessacs.org.
Vintner Dinner — Oct. 26, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
November
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
