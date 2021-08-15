August
Peak Education’s Back-to-School Fundraiser — Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., evening reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, The Mining Exchange. Reservations: peakedu.org/back-to-school-fundraiser.
An Enchanted Weekend — Benefits Goodwill of Colorado, Thursday-Saturday, Garden of the Gods Resort, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation’s Cowboy Cup Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Friday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: pprrfoundation.wildapricot.org/events.
Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/happy-trails-event.
Western Saloon Night — Benefits Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 225 North Gate Blvd. Tickets: 488-0880, wmmi.org.
Sons and Daughters of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Spaghetti Dinner — Benefits Italian Scholarship Fund, noon-4 p.m. Aug. 22, Colorado Springs Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets at door or call Tony, 260-8773.
Virtual Gift of History — To benefit the Pioneers Museum, 4 p.m. Aug. 26; cspm.org/giftofhistory.
2021 Dog Jog — In-person or virtual, benefits National Mill Dog Rescue, 10 a.m. check-in, race starts at 11 a.m., music, food, etc. until 1 p.m., Aug. 28, 5335 JD Johnson Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/363afh3p.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Aug. 28, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessacs.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.