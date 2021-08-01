August
Peachy Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peaches by Aug. 10 at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
Benefit Concert — With SofaKillers to benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Junior Achievement 19th Annual Golf Classic — Friday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: cheryl.potman@ja.org.
A Walk for Survivors — To benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 8 a.m. check-in, walk starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Mount St. Francis, 2659 Parish View. Registration: bakhitamountainhome.org.
Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.
Backpack Bash — COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way will accept donations of school supplies for families in need around El Paso County, Saturday. For locations and what is needed, go to backpackbash.com.
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Saturday, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or live stream. Tickets: silverkey.org.
Wine4Prevention Wine Tasting — To benefit the Becky Baker Foundation, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Wooglin’s Deli, 4750 Barnes Road. Tickets: beckybakerfoundation.org.
Peak Education’s Back-to-School Fundraiser — Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., or evening reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, The Mining Exchange. Reservations: peakedu.org/back-to-school-fundraiser.
An Enchanted Weekend — To benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Aug. 19-21, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchantedweekend.com.
Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation’s Cowboy Cup Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 20, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: pprr foundation.wildapricot.org/events.
Western Saloon Night — To benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21, 225 North Gate Blvd. Tickets: 488-0880, wmmi.org.
Sons and Daughters of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Spaghetti Dinner — To benefit the Italian Scholarship Fund, noon-4 p.m. Aug. 22, Colorado Springs Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets at door or call Tony, 260-8773.
Virtual Gift of History — To benefit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 4 p.m. Aug. 26; cspm.org/giftofhistory.
2021 Dog Jog — In-person or virtual, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 10 a.m. check-in, vendor fair, race starts at 11 a.m., music, food, etc. until 1 p.m., Aug. 28, 5335 JD Johnson Road, Peyton. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 363afh3p.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Aug. 28, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessacs.org.
Happy Trails — To raise funds for a new Northern El Paso County Nature Center, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/ special-events.
Hispanic Chamber’s La Vida — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3h4ewawk.
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Care Club Car Show — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Second Street, Monument; tl-cruisers.weebly.com.
September
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Charity Cornhole Tournament — 9 a.m. check-in, tournament starts at 10 a.m., Sept. 11, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/4mxaa78c.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Harley’s Harvest Bazaar — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-6083, info@harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration required: specialolympicsco.org/event/springspull.
Race Against Suicide: A Charity 5K — In-person and virtual event to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Sept. 19, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle. Registration: pikespeak suicideprevention.org.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit the Pikes Peak Blues Community, noon Oct. 2, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.com.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charites, Oct. 4. Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhc southerncolorado.org.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friends ofcmsp.org.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoor tourney.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
