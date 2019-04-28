April
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Teens with Promise Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship Fund, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: trodasta@msn.com.
Suits for Troops — Donations of current-style business attire for military personnel exiting active duty, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Clothes must be clean and in cleaner bag with size marked on bag; rrbsm.webs.com.
Painting with a Purpose — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, to benefit PILLAR, Painting with a Twist-East, 2834 N. Powers Blvd. Register: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
May
Pikes Peak Opera League Season Preview Luncheon — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St.; pikespeakoperaleague.org/programs.
NAMI Colorado Springs Breakfast Fundraiser — Stepping into the Light — 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.; 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Fuel the Fire — 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y6fthh4p.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Register: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
Kentucky Derby Party — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs, The Gold Room, jlcoloradosprings.org.
Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Awards Gala/Banquet — 5 p.m. Saturday, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Tickets: elcincodemayo.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Gala — Building the Future of Health Care Together — 6 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: uchealthmemorialcares.org/gala.
Chocoholic Frolic — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Kidpower, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: kidpowercs.org.
Junior Achievement Gala and Auction — Saturday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Register: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival — 2 p.m. May 5, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
Fashion Show — 10 a.m. May 8, to benefit Pikes Peak Neighbors, The Cliff House, 306 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs. Reservations required by Friday: Marva, 634 1476.
Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Reservations: tri-lakescares.org.
Come to the Table — 6:30-8 p.m. May 9, to benefit Touch of Love International, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
Pancreatic Cancer Walk — 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 11, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Register: lustgarten.org.
Fashion Show & Auction — 11:30 a.m. May 11, to benefit the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y5y8ezap.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Festival — 5-9 p.m. May 11, to benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care, Inc., Hillside Gardens and Event Center, Colorado Springs. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3p2lp7u.
Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: guild.csphilharmonic.org/fundraisers-and-events.
The Sports Corp Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. May 15, Country Club of Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Register: tinyurl.com/yyjp4bab.
Chef Showcase — 5:30 p.m. May 16, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
Gigantic Springs Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, to benefit the Horticultural Art Society, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
Run to the Shrine — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Register: cmzoo.org/run.
Walk MS: Colorado Springs — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Register: walkms.org.
