April
Art Business and Education Cultural Heritage Arts Awards Luncheon — 11:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: artsbusinesseducationconsortium.org.
CASA Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Thursday, The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave.; charlie@thebenchcs.com, casappr.org.
Munchkin Market — 5-8 p.m. Thursday for volunteers and consignors only, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org, munchkinmarket@gmail.com.
Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball — 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado at Colorado Springs, 4090 Briargate Parkway. Reservations: childrenscoloradofoundation.org.
Village Seven Presbyterian MOPS Garage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South; tinyurl.com/yyhxbkck.
Bash the Bluffs 5K — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, to benefit the Ed Burke Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund, 9:30 a.m., UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: tinyurl.com/yymyej8g.
Tillman Honor Run — 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, Rock Island Trailhead, Falcon. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4afk9wn.
Rendezvous at Latigo — 5 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Pikes Peak Riders Foundation, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy94zb7f.
Bark to the Future Fur Ball — 6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: hspprfurball.org.
Saloon Night Fundraiser and Charity Event — 6-11 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Reservations: 488-0880, tinyurl.com/ybm2278d.
Culinary Passport — 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter, St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.org.
Spring into Vintage — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, to benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6. Donations of canned food accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; tlwc.net.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — Noon-5 p.m. April 28, to benefit Teens with Promise Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship Fund, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: trodasta@msn.com.
Suits for Troops — Donations of current-style business attire for military personnel exiting active duty, 1-4 p.m. April 28, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Clothes must be clean and in cleaner bag with size marked on bag; rrbsm.webs.com.
Painting with a Purpose — 2-4 p.m. April 28, to benefit PILLAR, Painting with a Twist-East, 2834 N. Powers Blvd. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
May
Pikes Peak Opera League Season Preview Luncheon — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 1, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St.; pikespeakoperaleague.org/programs.
Urbanites Leading the Pikes Peak Region Scholarship Awards Dinner — 6-8 p.m. May 2, ULPPR Center, 506 E. Moreno Ave. Reservations required by Friday: ulppr.org, 634-1525.
NAMI Colorado Springs Breakfast Fundraiser — Stepping into the Light — 7:30-8:30 a.m. May 2, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.; 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Fuel the Fire — 6-8:30 p.m. May 3, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y6fthh4p.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
Kentucky Derby Party — 1:30-5:30 p.m. May 4, to benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs, The Gold Room, jlcoloradosprings.org.
Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Awards Gala/Banquet — 5 p.m. May 4, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Tickets: elcincodemayo.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Gala — Building the Future of Health Care Together — 6 p.m. May 4, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: uchealthmemorialcares.org/gala.
