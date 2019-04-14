April
Book Drive — Through Thursday, to benefit the Children’s Literacy Center. Gently used or new books can be dropped off at the DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; childrensliteracycenter.org.
A Night for Rescue — 7 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit The Exodus Road, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: theexodusroad.com.
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd.; senior resourcecouncil.org.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Discover Goodwill’s Annual Dinner — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6ebjgfw.
Red Ribbon Ball — Saturday, to benefit Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradohealth network.org.
Munchkin Market — 5-8 p.m. April 25 for volunteers and consignors only, noon-8 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 27, to benefit Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org, munchkinmarket@gmail.com.
Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball — 5:30-11 p.m. April 26, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado at Colorado Springs, 4090 Briargate Parkway. Reservations: childrens coloradofoundation.org.
Wacky Tea — 1-3 p.m. April 27, to benefit Assistance League of Colorado Springs, Shrine Club of Colorado Springs, 6 S. 33rd St. Reservations required by Saturday: 598-4652, assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs.
Tillman Honor Run — 2-4:30 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, Rock Island Trailhead, Falcon. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4afk9wn.
Rendezvous at Latigo — 5 p.m. April 27, to benefit Pikes Peak Riders Foundation, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy94zb7f.
Bark to the Future Fur Ball — 6 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: hspprfurball.org.
Saloon Night Fundraiser and Charity Event — 6-11 p.m. April 27, to benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Reservations: 488-0880, tinyurl.com/ybm2278d.
Culinary Passport — 6:30-9 p.m. April 27, to benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter, St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.org.
Spring into Vintage — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, to benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6. Donations of canned food accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; tlwc.net.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — Noon-5 p.m. April 28, to benefit Teens with Promise Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship Fund, Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: trodasta@msn.com.
Suits for Troops — Donations of current-style business attire for military personnel exiting active duty, 1-4 p.m. April 28, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Clothes must be clean and in cleaner bag with size marked on bag; rrbsm.webs.com.
Painting with a Purpose — 2-4 p.m. April 28, to benefit PILLAR, Painting with a Twist-East, 2834 N. Powers Blvd. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
May
NAMI Colorado Springs Breakfast Fundraiser — Stepping into the Light — 7:30-8:30 a.m. May 2, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.; 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Fuel the Fire — 6-8:30 p.m. May 3, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y6fthh4p.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.
Kentucky Derby Party — 1:30-5:30 p.m. May 4, to benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs, The Gold Room, jlcoloradosprings.org.
