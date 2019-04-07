April
Book Drive — Through April 18, to benefit the Children’s Literacy Center. Drop off gently used or new books at the DoubleTree, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; childrensliteracycenter.org.
Gen. James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award Luncheon — Award to be presented to retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas P. Stafford, 12:15-1:45 p.m. Tuesday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: spacefoundation.org.
GlobeMed Benefit Dinner — 6 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit WOPLAH, CC’s partner in Kenya, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., west of Cutler Hall, free; 389-6607.
CASA Light of Hope — Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. or lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit CASA, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: casappr.org.
Colorado Springs Teen Court 25th Anniversary Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: csteencourt.org.
TEAL Charity Auction — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd; beovaryaware.org.
Shivers Concert Series — 6:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Prom, Formal and Evening Dress Closet — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 617 E. Fountain Blvd.; 640-0152.
Never Alone Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Never Alone Foundation, The Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 850 Appian Court. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y274ng67.
Make-a-Wish Bingo Night — 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Villa Sport Athletic Club, 5904 Prairie Schooner Drive; tinyurl.com/y2se2vkg.
Blue Jeans & Brass Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Cold Camp Road. Tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.
A Night of the Stars Gala and Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, to benefit The Colorado Springs School, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yytzfmee.