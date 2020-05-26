Even though the nearby trails were busy, it has been quiet inside Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers during the COVID-19 closures. But they’re slowing coming back to life with limited hours.

Everything’s sanitized and disinfected and centers are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Staff will be in masks and encourage visitors to wear them inside the buildings for now. A limit of 10 visitors at a time can be in the centers at a time, everyone doing the 6-foot personal distancing. Feeling ill or running a fever? Come back another time, says staff.

There’s hand sanitizer for all, and at noon both centers will disinfect the commonly touched surfaces, said Todd Marts, manager of the Recreation and Cultural Services Division, El Paso County Parks. It’s not quite time yet to safely follow state guidelines for the popular spring and summer center programs indoors, but several outdoor programs are already planned and there are virtual programs available for county parks.

At Bear Creek:

- First up, a free Archery Day is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park Archery Range near the tennis courts. Learn the basics. Equipment provided. For ages 6 and up and adults, too. Pre-register, wear masks, close-toed shoes and short-sleeve shirts.

- Bear Creek Archery Day Camps are planned for June through August when coaches will teach the Olympic team system. $90 per week, register.

- Active Adults Wildflower Hike, 9-11 a.m., Saturday. Learn what’s blooming at Bear Creek Park. Prepaid registration, $5.

- There’s more: Teen Camp Assistant Training at Bear Creek Nature Center for ages 14 and up who will work weeklong camps, 5:30 p.m. Friday. Written application and interview prior to training. Apply: Mary Jo Lewis, maryjolewis@ elpasoco.com.

- The Outdoor Safety Series: First Aid for Outdoor Kids is June 6 at Fox Run Regional Park for ages 6-12. $5, pre-registration, face masks recommended.

- Full Moon Storytelling Hike, 8 p.m., June 5. A Strawberry Moon night and hike for all ages. Prepaid registration, $5 per person. Bear Creek

- Geology history of Bear Creek and the Pikes Peak Region, June 20, geology professor Mark Izold, repaid registration, $5.

- Women in the Outdoors Self-Defense Workshop, June 27, beginner level. $15 per person. Prepaid registration. Bear Creek

Register and get more information: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

At Fountain Creek:

- Nature Adventures: Mud Mania, 9-10:30 a.m., June 4, ages 3-6, with an adult, $3, pre-register.

- Jr. Camp Aide Training, June 4, teens 14 and older, pre-interview: nancybernard@ elpasoco.com.

- 2s & 3s Outdoors: Cool Crickets, June 18, $3, prepaid reservation.

- Jr. Bird Club, June 20, ages 8-17, $5 per meeting or $25 for six meetings. Space is limited and prepaid registration is required.

- Grandfather Cottonwood’s Birthday Party, June 20; the park’s beloved tree is 160 years old, party time, $5, paid registration.

Register and get more information: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.