Recent regional author offerings:
• ”When You Know What I Know” by Sonja K. Solter. Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. Summary: A sensitive, harrowing and ultimately hopeful novel in verse about one girl’s journey in the aftermath of abuse.
• ”How Jeff Bezos Can Fix Health Care” by Stephen S.S. Hyde. Summary: America’s employers have long had the tools necessary to fix our broken health care system, author and industry expert Stephen S. S. Hyde asserts. Companies already possess the ability to assure consistently affordable, high-quality medical care for their 170 million employees and dependents. Yet they have utterly failed to do it.
• ”America the Time is Now” by David Lassell. Published by Outskirts Press. Summary: Blends religious fundamentals with political issues.
• ”The Camping Life: Inspiration and Ideas for Endless Adventures” by Brendan Leonard and Forest Woodward. Published by Artisan. Summary: From backpacking to bikepacking, camping while white-water rafting to big wall climbing, outdoor adventurers Brendan Leonard and Forest Woodward cover it all.
• ”10 Power Stories to Impact Any Leader: Journal Your Way to Leadership Success” by John Register. Summary: Hear from Paralympic Games silver medalist, Gulf War veteran and TEDx motivational speaker John Register as he leads you to eliminate your fear and journal your way to better leadership through impactful stories and an embrace of a new normal that will inspire others and change lives.
• ”In the Land of Dragons” by Cameron Carson. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. Summary: In In a world not too unlike our own, a long-standing dispute is about to explode. The country of Shengyu seeks what it feels it has lost, and to assert itself on the world stage against the Western United Commonwealth.
• ”Long Climb Up to Find Home” by Karl Hering. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: A romantic adventure of survival and murder. As a long-distance runner and mountain hiker for most of his adult life, Wade thinks he is prepared for just about anything — until he makes a startling discovery high atop a mountain on a search and rescue mission.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE