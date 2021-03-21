Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Writers’ Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 29; tinyurl.com/x8jerzbh.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak Library District branches will allow patrons inside without reservations to browse the physical collection, use self-checkout machines and service desks, to reserve one, 55-minute computer session per day, use machines to fax, scan and/or copy documents without staff assistance, charge your devices and to make a 55-minute reservation to access Special Collections in the 1905 Carnegie Library. Call 389-8968 to book your session; library card required to reserve by phone. PPLD has reopened its makerspaces and video/audio recording studios, along with a limited number of meeting spaces at five locations. Library patrons also can check out studio equipment and use 3D print drop-off services. People also can take advantage of curbside services at library locations, in addition to PPLD’s virtual ask-a-librarian services, large digital collection, extensive hub of online resources and many virtual programs accessible online at ppld.org.
For more info, go to ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE