LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Authors Day — With Pam Houston and Jeri Norgren, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $10-$15. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3ah6rnfz.
Virtual Interview with Rutherford Case — Author of “Time Springs Eternal,” 10-11:30 a.m. April 24; manitou springsheritagecenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches will allow patrons inside without reservations to browse the physical collection, use self-checkout machines and service desks, to reserve one, 55-minute computer session per day, use machines to fax, scan and/or copy documents without staff assistance, charge your devices and to make a 55-minute reservation to access Special Collections in the 1905 Carnegie Library. Call 389-8968 to book your session; library card required to reserve by phone. PPLD has reopened its makerspaces and video/audio recording studios, along with a limited number of meeting spaces at five locations. Library patrons also can check out studio equipment and use 3D print drop-off services. People also can take advantage of curbside services at library locations, in addition to PPLD’s virtual ask-a-librarian services, large digital collection, extensive hub of online resources and many virtual programs accessible online at ppld.org.
Locations:
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
