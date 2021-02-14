Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SIGNINGS
Diane Campbell — “Point Blank,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
Black History Story Time — With Lil’ Miss Story Hour’s and presented by the African American Historical Society of Colorado Springs, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, 1620 W. Bijou St., $5 and up suggested donation. Event will also be held online. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y378odyc.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Treatment Manual for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder” by Dea Coschignano, Ph.D. Published by Balboa Press. Summary: Provides an in-depth understanding of and treatment advice for trauma suffered by soldiers, veterans, car accident victims and others.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches will allow patrons inside without reservations to browse the physical collection, use self-checkout machines and service desks, to reserve one, 55-minute computer session per day, use machines to fax, scan and/or copy documents without staff assistance, charge your devices and to make a 55-minute reservation to access Special Collections in the 1905 Carnegie Library. Call 389-8968 to book your session; library card required to reserve by phone. PPLD has reopened its makerspaces and video/audio recording studios, along with a limited number of meeting spaces at five locations. Library patrons also can check out studio equipment and use 3D print drop-off services. People also can take advantage of curbside services at library locations, in addition to PPLD’s virtual ask-a-librarian services, large digital collection, extensive hub of online resources and many virtual programs accessible online at ppld.org.
Carlotta Olson, The Gazette