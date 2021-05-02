Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Virtual Open Critique — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Registration required: pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events/open-critique.
Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. May 12. Registration required: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/may-2021-write-drunk-edit-sober.
Virtual Writer Night — With Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24. Registration required: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/april-2021-writers-night-2.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Kingdom’s Sandcastle” by Luai Qubain. Published by Rare Bird Books. Summary: Based on true events that ensued in a Middle Eastern kingdom, Louie, a closeted young gay man, has been forcibly brought back from California because of a drug rumor. Just a few weeks after his regression back into the kingdom, his mother dies under suspicious circumstances, and Louie is alone with a secret.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with Pikes Peak Library District library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY ACTIVITIES
All PPLD branches will allow patrons inside without reservations to browse the physical collection, to use self-checkout machines and service desks, to reserve one, 55-minute computer session per day, to use machines to fax, scan and/or copy documents without staff assistance, to charge mobile devices and to make a 55-minute reservation to access Special Collections in the 1905 Carnegie Library. Call 389-8968 to book your session; library card required to reserve by phone. PPLD has reopened its makerspaces and video/audio recording studios, along with a limited number of meeting spaces at five locations. Library patrons also can check out studio equipment and use 3D print drop-off services. People also can take advantage of curbside services at library locations, in addition to PPLD’s virtual ask-a-librarian services, large digital collection, extensive hub of online resources and many virtual programs accessible online at ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE