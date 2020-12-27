AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, personal computers and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with Pikes Peak Library District library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, all Pikes Peak Library District branches will only allow patrons inside if they have a reservation to use a computer or reservations to copy, scan or fax documents. To make reservations, call 389-8968. For more information, go to ppld.org/computers. Library users can continue to browse the extensive collection of materials using the online catalog or the PPLD mobile app, and then pick up their holds using curbside service, and return materials 24/7 to drop boxes located outside all libraries. For more information, go to ppld.org/covid-19.
More details can be found at ppld.org.
Locations:
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE