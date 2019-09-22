SIGNINGS
William Stanley — “Money Sense for Young Professionals,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 637-8282.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Children’s History Hour — “Palmer’s Pets,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Friends of PPLD Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y53gfb3g.
7 Best Practices Writing Workshop — With John Anderson, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., $10. Registration: 419-7660.
Eight Weeks to a Complete Novel — 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/yy9ayw3d.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Spoken World Performance — With Dominique Christina, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7, Armstrong Hall, Colorado College, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., free; 389-7315, mbass@colorado college.edu.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 9, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE