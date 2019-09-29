SIGNINGS
Trish Porter Topmiller — “King Here: Never Too OLD, Too RICH or Too ANYTHING to Meet Jesus,” 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10, Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 637-8282.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/open-critique.
Friends of PPLD Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y53gfb3g.
7 Best Practices Writing Workshop — With John Anderson, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., $10. Registration: 419-7660.
Eight Weeks to a Complete Novel — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/yy9ayw3d.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Spoken World Performance — With Dominique Christina, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7, Armstrong Hall, Colorado College, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., free; 389-7315, mbass@colorado college.edu.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 9, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Rick Van Noy, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Fly-fishing the Arctic Circle to Tasmania” by James W. White. Published by Resource Publications, an Imprint of Wipf and Stock Publishers. Summary: Twelve ebullient stories of adventure, travel and international fly-fishing are told. They are undergirded by a singular autobiographical story that weaves James White’s passion for fly-fishing with his vocation in ministry.
• ”Bears Don’t Care About Your Problems” by Brendan Leonard. Published by Mountaineers Books. Summary: If you’ve ever considered the absurdity of sleeping on the ground in a place where bears live, pooping in a bag on a glacier or trying to teach someone you love a sport that scares them to the point of loudly threatening to kill you in front of strangers, “Bears Don’t Care About Your Problems” will make you laugh.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE