SIGNINGS
Junior League of Denver — Committee members will sign “Centennial Celebrations,” noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/ event-type/open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 11, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Sept. 14. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
September Write Brain: Mythbusting Agents — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6zwu9py.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3px55vx.
David Sedaris — 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.75-$81.25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
