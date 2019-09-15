SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Nick Arvin, “Mad Boy,” and Tim Jones, “Trail Mix” and “Tales from the Trails,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
William Stanley — “Money Sense for Young Professionals,” 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 28, Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Drive East; 637-8282.
LITERARY EVENTS
Reading in Reverse: Connecting with the Classics — 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute. org.
September Write Brain: Mythbusting Agents — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6zwu9py.
Children’s History Hour — “Palmer’s Pets,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Friday-Sept. 22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
Poetry West Workshop: Entering Poetry Through the Back Door — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 2811 N. Hancock Ave., free for first-time attendees; 425-6451, armsfam@aol.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Six-Word Mystery Contest — Hosted by Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America for writers who can boil down a mystery into six words. Entries accepted through Oct. 31. Rules and costs: rmmwa.org.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE