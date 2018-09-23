SIGNINGS
Brady Busby — Author of “Healing Waters, a Life of Hardships, Faith and Family,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Cate Muegge — Author of “The Deception Connection,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Pikes Perk Coffee & Tea House, 5965 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 203; 641-4425, fallingsnow@comcast.net.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak District Library All Pikes Peak Reads — Events include movie screenings, story times and more, through Nov. 17; ppld.org/appr.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Visiting Writers Series — With Diane Seuss, 7 p.m. Thursday, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Visiting Writers Series — With Helen Thorpe, 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Colorado College, Gates Common Room, third floor of Palmer Hall, 1025 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Juan J. Morales, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 10, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Book Discussion — “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
How Movies Make Us Cry: Emotion in Writing and Screenwriting: October Write Brain — With Kevin Ikenberry, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6vqevcj.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
Hardbound Concertina Album Making — With paper artist Marsha Sterling, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., $27; 419-7660.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE