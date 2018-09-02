SIGNINGS
J.T. Evans — Author of “Griffin’s Feather,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Joanna Luloff and Margaret Mizushima — Authors of “Remind Me Again What Happened” and “Burning Ridge,” with John Lewis showcasing his literary magazine “The Almagre Review,” 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20, Tri-Lakes Chamber Building, 166 Second St., Monument; Covered Treasures Bookstore, 481-2665.
LITERARY EVENTS
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Sept. 12. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Art and Book Talk — With Donna Lucey, author of “Sargent’s Women: Four Lives Behind the Canvas,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: 634-5581, tinyurl.com/y8u42nua.
Children’s History Hour — “How to Babysit a Grandpa,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 and 29, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Rocky Mountain Storytelling Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22, Lone Tree Library Event Hall, 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree, $24-$30. Registration: rmstory.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Converge Lecture Series — Edwidge Danticat, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.