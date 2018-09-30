SIGNINGS
Helen Thorpe — Author of “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom,” discussion and signing, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 884-9800, ppld.org.
Cate Muegge — Author of “The Deception Connection,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Perk Coffee & Tea House, 5965 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 203; 641-4425, fallingsnow@comcast.net.
LITERARY EVENTS
Author Talk — With Helen Thorpe, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free; sarah.mcmahon@ppcc.edu.
Visiting Writers Series — With Helen Thorpe, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado College, Gates Common Room, third floor of Palmer Hall, 1025 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Juan J. Morales, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Local Author Showcase — With Heather Kindt, Mary Ann Schultz, Gary Penley, Terry Odell and James E. Campbell Jr., 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 10, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Red Ink: Essential Self-Editing Strategies to Use Before You Submit or Publish — Presented by freelance novel editor Anita Mumm, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 13, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9wjjy6l.
Children’s History Hour — “Can You Dig it?” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE